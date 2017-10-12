× Former NC doctor accused of having sexually explicit photos of young girls — again

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A former North Carolina doctor has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor for the second time, WLOS reports.

Dr. John McGuire was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

McGuire was arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor in 2012 after his iPad was found with photos of young girls in suggestive clothing and poses.

McGuire pleaded not guilty in 2016 and was granted a court-approved deferred prosecution agreement, which is available to first-time offenders with a judge’s approval. McGuire was put on probation and entered a treatment program.

The decision to defer came after he was deemed a low-risk to re-offend.

According to the search warrant served Tuesday, McGuire is now charged with a felony for knowingly possessing material containing a visual representation of two girls, under the age of 10, engaging in sexual activity. He has also been charged with violating his probation.

Mcguire has already posted his $80,000 bond.