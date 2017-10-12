Elderly man dies after being tied up, robbed during home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- A 91-year-old New York man died and his 100-year-old wife was injured after they were tied up during a home invasion, according to WPIX.

At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the couple's Brooklyn home after the wife freed herself and called 911. Arriving officers found Waldiman Thompson tied up and unconscious on the floor.

According to NBC New York, at least two masked men entered the home, tied the couple up and put pillowcases over their heads.

They were taken to a local hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

The wife, Ethlin Thompson, was treated for superficial marks on her arms and legs. Her injuries are not considered to be serious.

Investigators believe the couple may have been targeted because they were the building's landlords and the theft could have been easy for someone who knows their routine.