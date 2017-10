Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- It's the sweetest season of the year and we buy more candy for Halloween than any other holiday.

No matter what kind of sweet convention you are craving, you'll find it at The Candy Factory in Lexington. They carry all kinds of candy from the classic to the new crazy creations.

They know candy because their family has been in the Candy business since the late 1800s. FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by for a visit.