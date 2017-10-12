× Bullet hits school bus during shootout in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a school bus was hit during a shootout in Charlotte Thursday morning, according to WSOC.

The incident started around 8 a.m. when two people at a local Citgo got into an argument before getting in their cars and shooting at each other.

One of the rounds struck a window on a passing school bus.

Police said the school bus, which was heading to Charlotte Lab School — a charter school — was not the target of the shooting.

No students were injured but the bus driver was hit by broken glass.

CMPD: A shootout at The Plaza and Parkwood Avenue hit this passing school bus. It was loaded with students but they are safe. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/wmRD8oplAN — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) October 12, 2017