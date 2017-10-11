× Woman found dead after fire at home in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was found dead when firefighters responded to a house fire in Surry County, according to Surry County EMS Director John Shelton.

Firefighters came to a home on Welcome View Church Road in the Dobson area after a passerby reported the fire at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding firefighters found a 39-year-old woman deceased outside the home.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.