Woman found dead after fire at home in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was found dead when firefighters responded to a house fire in Surry County, according to Surry County EMS Director John Shelton.
Firefighters came to a home on Welcome View Church Road in the Dobson area after a passerby reported the fire at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday.
Responding firefighters found a 39-year-old woman deceased outside the home.
The woman’s name has not been released.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
36.374345 -80.677079