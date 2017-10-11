Winston-Salem man convicted in 2013 fatal shooting
A Winston-Salem man was convicted Wednesday morning on charges he fired a gun several times into a car, killing a man inside who was waiting for a friend outside an apartment complex, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
William Darius Aikens Jr., 33, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of voluntary manslaughter, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle while in operation.
Judge Richard Doughton of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Aikens to a total of seven years to 10 years and four months in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Ben White said in court that Aikens fired six shots into Bruton’s car. Two bullets hit Bruton, who was able to drive his car a short distance before crashing into a tree stump.