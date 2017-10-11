× Winston-Salem man convicted in 2013 fatal shooting

Aikens had initially been charged with first-degree murder and was later indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. The charges stemmed from the fatal shooting of Michael Denard Brutan, 43, on Aug. 25, 2013.

Assistant District Attorney Ben White said in court that Aikens fired six shots into Bruton’s car. Two bullets hit Bruton, who was able to drive his car a short distance before crashing into a tree stump.