‘Tastes like vanilla’: Clown actor at Halloween attraction accused of licking 15-year-old girl’s face

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A clown actor at a Halloween attraction in Kentucky is accused of licking a 15-year-old girl’s face and telling her she “tastes like vanilla,” according to WDRB.

The incident happened on Friday night in the “Clown Tent” at Field of Screams in Brandenburg.

The girl’s grandmother, Phyllis Childers, said the clown licked the side of her face and stuck his tongue in her ear before picking her up over his shoulder and throwing her down on a mattress.

He then held the 15-year-old on the mattress by her ankles.

Field of Screams management investigated the claim, identified the 28-year-old clown actor and turned his name over to authorities.

The “Clown Tent” section does allow actors to touch guests, but Field of Screams owner Matt Powell says the employee’s actions are not to be tolerated.

“We want our customers to have a great time,” Powell said. “We want them to feel scared, but we want them to feel safe. They don’t have to worry about anything like this because we’re taking care of it.”