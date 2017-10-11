SUV crashes into barber shop in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 91-year-old driver accidentally crashed into a barber shop in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The crash happened around 11:27 a.m. at Mount Tabor Barber & Style Shop at 3504 Polo Road in Winston-Salem.

Police say the elderly driver attempted to park the SUV in a space adjacent to the barber shop and accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, resulting in the crash.

Several people were inside the business at the time of the crash but no one was injured.

Damages were estimated to be about $50,000.

No charges have been filed against the driver.