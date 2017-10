Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- When a Randolph County man heard Roy Ackland was retiring, he thought his dreams of becoming one of Roy's Folks were crushed.

But when he found out Chad Tucker would continue the series, he still had hope that his unique collection would finally get the recognition it deserved.

In this edition of Roy's Folks, check out Maynard Greenwood's enormous collection of can tabs.