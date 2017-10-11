× Person shot, robbed at Greensboro hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot in the hand and robbed at a Greensboro hotel early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:40 a.m., officers went to the Holiday Inn on 6426 Burnt Poplar Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a victim who was shot in the hand and robbed of an undetermined amount of money.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details are unknown.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.