Parents can now face jail time if their kid is a bully

NEW YORK — One New York town is clamping down on bullying after a new law says parents could face jail time if their children are found to have bullied others.

Victoria Crago, of North Tonawanda, began pushing for the law after her son was punched in the face by another student — right in front of her.

“This young man just sucker-punched him right in the face and hit him as hard as he could,” she told ABC News. “What really alarmed me about the situation was the brazen act of violence in front of a parent.”

Angry, Crago created a Facebook page to expose bullying in the small town. The page inspired lawmakers to pass the anti-bullying law.

Now, parents could be fined $250 and sentenced to 15 days in jail if their child violates the city’s curfew or any city law, including bullying, twice within a 90-day period. The law went into effect on Oct. 1.

“We hope to never need to use this law but it’s there in extreme cases,” North Tonawanda City School District Superintendent Greg Woytila said. “But we need to do a better job and we are continually trying to do that.”