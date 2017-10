× NC daycare worker accused of punching 9-year-old in face

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A daycare employee in North Carolina is accused of punching a 9-year-old in the face on Monday, according to WBTV.

Lionel Ellis Crawford, 49, allegedly punched the child while working as an after-school daycare worker.

Crawford has been charged with assaulting a child who is under the age of 12, the station reported.

Additional details, including the school that Crawford worked at, are unknown.