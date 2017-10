Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A moped driver was injured in a wreck in Thomasville Wednesday evening, according to Thomasville police.

The wreck happened at N.C. 109 and Liberty Drive and involved the moped and another vehicle.

The moped driver was taken to Thomasville Medical Center with a serious injury, police said.

The intersection of N.C. 109 and Liberty Drive is currently closed.

No additional details about the wreck have been released.