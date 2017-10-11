× Man charged with robbing Thomasville, High Point businesses at gunpoint

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man has been charged with robbing several Thomasville and High Point businesses at gunpoint, according to The High Point Enterprise.

High Point police responded to the Domino’s Pizza at 2310 S. Main STreet around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an armed robbery. Around 30 minutes later, officers received the call of an armed robbery at the ABC Store at 2806 W. English Road.

No one was injured in the robberies and the suspect was said to match a man wanted in connection with robberies in Thomasville.

Later Tuesday, a car matching the suspect’s description was located outside a business in Thomasville and Jason Dewan Williams was arrested.

Williams is charged with two counts of armed robbery in High Point. He’s also charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and second-degree kidnapping in connection with robberies at two Chinese restaurants in Thomasville.

Additional charges are pending.

He was taken to the Guilford County jail on a $350,000 bond.