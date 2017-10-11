Man charged in connection with death of 11-week-old girl in Archdale will not face death penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- The man charged with murder in connection with the death of his 11-week-old daughter in Archdale will not face the death penalty, according to the Randolph County District Attorney Andrew Gregson.

Shamus Patrick King, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in late September.

On Sept. 23, Wake Forest medical personnel contacted the Archdale Police Department in reference to a little girl who had been received as a patient. Crews say she suffered injuries consistent with child abuse.

Archdale police confirmed on Sept. 27 that the child had died.

The mother of the infant says her daughter, Harper Erin King, was in her father’s care before she was rushed to the hospital.

“He went to the neighbors and the neighbors say that she was lifeless when she got there. When he knocked on the door, she was pretty much dead and that they had to give her CPR and she was gasping for air,” the mother said.

She says that the neighbors then called 911. She believes the father shook the child.

He is being held in the Randolph County jail under no bond.