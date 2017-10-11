× Man allegedly left explosive Mason jar at NC airport, wanted to ‘fight war on US soil’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man is accused of leaving an explosive Mason jar filled with ammonium nitrate, nails and a shotgun cartridge at the Asheville Regional Airport Friday morning, according to WLOS.

Michael Estes, a convicted felon for assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury, admitted to leaving the explosive and claimed he was getting ready to “fight a war on U.S. soil” but said he did not set his alarm clock.

Airport police discovered the device around 7 a.m. and called in the FBI, along with Asheville Police Department’s bomb squad.

Investigators found the Mason jar filled with explosive materials. They said the jar had an alarm clock and matches taped to it.

“In of quantity, and in the hands of someone who knows what they’re doing, that could cause quite a bit of damage,” Bill Wysong, vice president of Tactical Training Black Wolf Protective Services, said.