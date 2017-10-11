× Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl not given joint custody of their child, prosecutor says

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man who allegedly raped a then 12-year-old girl was not granted joint custody of their 8-year-old child as was previously reported, according to MLive.

Christopher Mirasolo, a now 27-year-old convicted sex offender, was said to have been awarded custody rights after a DNA test confirmed he was the father, Rebecca Kiessling, the victim’s attorney said. He allegedly raped and threatened to kill the child’s mother nine years ago, according to The Detroit News.

According to Sanilac County Prosecutor James V. Young, custody rights were never given and only parenting time and visitation rights were in contention.

“The order further awarded the mother sole physical custody of the minor child,” Young said in a press release. “The order is clear that, if the mother does not want the father to have visitation, she does not have to provide it.”

Kiessling says Mirasalo lured the victim, her 13-year-old sister and a friend into his car and took them to a vacant home in Michigan and held them captive for two days before releasing them.

Mirasolo was arrested a month later and sentenced to one year in jail for attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He served roughly half the time before he was released to care for his sick mother.

In 2010, Mirasolo was convicted of the assault of another child and given four years in jail.

MLive reports the case began in July when the victim requested financial assistance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The department then required her to pursue child support and a DNA test was taken to determine that Mirasolo was the father.

“The prosecutor has the job to pursue the dad to establish that he is the father and to collect child support,” Yockey said. “The prosecutor contacted him. My client cooperated and got the DNA testing that established he was the father. Child support was set and he is paying child support.”

Mirasolo’s attorney, Baraba Yockey, says her client never pursued a request for custody.

The case is expected to be settled in private.