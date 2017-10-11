Guilford County organization helps provide school system with needed resources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For 15 years, the Guilford Education Alliance has made a difference -- and it goes beyond education.

"We bring together community members, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and the resources that are available there and connect them with the needs of our students, and our educators in our school system," said Guilford County Education Alliance Project Manager Emily McCollum.

The teacher supply warehouse is a good example of that.

Here, teachers can shop for donated items up to four times a year for free and get both new and used supplies for their classrooms.

Another lesser-known program, just launched this year. It works to increase food security among young learners.

"Hunger can be a barrier to learning. So we`re working closely with those school to figure out what are the ways our community can support those kids and make sure they`re ready to learn when they get in the seats," McCollum said.

They've teamed up with a number of organizations including Backpack Beginnings and out of the garden to make sure all students get nutritious meals at home too. Right now the project is in six schools in Greensboro where all students receive free breakfast and lunch, with the plan to expand to High Point next.

"Whenever we have thriving schools, we have a thriving community, we have a thriving economy so it's important for folks to recognize that when we support our school system then we are supporting each and every person who lives within our community," McCollum says.