Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens receives MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Grammy Award-winning musician from Greensboro received a big honor for her contributions to art.

Rhiannon Giddens is one of 24 winners of the MacArthur Foundation’s “Genius Grant.” The award comes with a grant for $625,000.

“From transforming conditions for low-wage workers to identifying internet security vulnerabilities, from celebrating the African American string band tradition to designing resilient urban habitats, these new MacArthur Fellows bring their exceptional creativity to diverse people, places, and social challenges,” said Cecilia Conrad, managing director of the MacArthur Fellows Program. “Their work gives us reason for optimism and inspires us all.”

Fellows include writers, a playwright, human rights strategist, computer scientist, anthropologist, photographer, theater artist, and the founder and executive director of a national network of advocates for immigrant youths.

Giddens posted about the achievement on Facebook Wednesday morning.

The post read, in part, “Such an inspiring group of people to be in. So many things I want to do – but the first thing is to thank whoever nominated and supported me for this grant – it means the world to me, and to the projects I have been longing to do, and to the beautiful collaborators who have helped me get to this point. ”

Last year she became the first woman and African-American to win the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence on the Banjo.