Greensboro hotel clerk shot during armed robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery and shooting at a hotel, according to Guilford/Greensboro Crime Stoppers.

The incident happened at the Holiday Inn Express at 6426 Burnt Poplar Road on Wednesday morning.

At 1:06 a.m., the suspect came into the hotel lobby and shot the hotel clerk during the robbery.

There is no word on the clerk’s condition.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

