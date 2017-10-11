GCS superintendent responds to leaked email, board member apology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The superintendent of Guilford County Schools is talking to FOX8 about a leaked email discussing a move to get her fired.

Last month, school board member Anita Sharpe wrote an email to a staff member condemning Superintendent Sharon Contreras and saying she knows four board members who would vote to fire her.

“It is always disappointing to feel that someone that you work for has that kind of strong opinion about you,” Contreras said.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Sharpe apologized.

“I apologize to the board, my constituents, our teachers, our school leadership and students for my poor choice of words,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe also asked the board for an investigation into how the email got out, instead they voted to find a way to prevent future issues.

“When you send an email there's a chance that somebody may share that email, that's the reality,” Contreras said. “I think spending a lot of time on who done it is a misuse of taxpayer resources.”

Contreras says she is happy Sharpe apologized and appreciates the community’s support, but she’s ready to move on.

“It is more important that they support the children, that is what is critical here,” Contreras said. “We have to make sure that our students are thriving in school and that employees can look to us as leaders and we can set a great example for the children.”

FOX8 reached out to Sharpe for an interview but she declined, saying her lawyer advised her against it.