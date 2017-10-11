DOT working to improve safety at dangerous Triad intersections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Repainting the lines at the intersection of Business 85 and North U.S. 311 is a huge help for drivers.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is working hard to improve intersection safety.

It's something concerned drivers call about all the time.

"Oh yeah we get them everyday," Division 7 Traffic Engineer Dawn McPherson said. "365 days a year."

She explained most intersection crashes are pointed in one direction.

"A lot of it I think is driver error," McPherson said.

McPherson pointed out three things that increase intersection crashes; distracted and frustrated driving and one other area.

"Driving under the influence, that's going to cause accidents at intersections," McPherson said.

In High Point alone, there are four intersection the transportation department said has a high volume of cars.

In result, the intersection of Wendover/Piedmont Parkway, Eastchester/Wendover, North Main Street/Eastchester and South Main Street/Fairfield are prone to crashes.

McPherson explained most crashes are minor, but changes need to be made when lives are lost.

"Then we would go in and take a look and see what was going on at that location," McPherson said.