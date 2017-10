Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: All eastbound lanes of West Friendly Avenue have reopened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A crash closed all eastbound lanes of West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The single-vehicle collision downed a utility-pole and closed the road between Kemp Road and Rollingwood Drive.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the area.

If you are plan to head east on W. Friendly this morning in the Hamilton Lakes area you will need to plan an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/WFaHRF1OzV — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 11, 2017