Charges dropped against former Greensboro police officer in lawn theft ring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All charges against a former Greensboro police officer in an alleged lawn theft ring have been dismissed in Alamance and Guilford counties, according to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office.

Charges were dropped against William White, of Pleasant Garden, in Alamance County on Wednesday. White was charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses.

The Guilford County District Attorney’s Office initially dropped charges against White for two counts of weapons of mass destruction and one count of felony larceny on August 17.

A United States district judge dismissed federal charges against White on June 19. He was charged with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle and possession of three unregistered firearm silencers.

The federal judge ruled a search warrant used against white was issued on “insufficient evidence.” Therefore, anything officers found during the search warrant could not be used to prosecute him.

The DA’s office in Guilford County told FOX8 their charges were based on evidence found during that search, which made that evidence invalid.