× Charges dismissed against NC teen accused of decapitating his mother because he ‘felt like it’

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — The charges against Oliver Machado, the teen who allegedly admitted to decapitating his mother because he “felt like it,” have been dismissed with leave, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told WTVD.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s chief staff said he will be released from Central Prison and moved to Central Regional Hospital in Butner for involuntary commitment.

The Franklin County Clerk’s Office told WTVD Machado’s charges will be dismissed because he’s incapable of proceeding. However, if he is found to be capable of proceeding, he will be recharged, Machado’s defense attorney said.

Machado was facing a first-degree murder charge for the gruesome March 6 killing.