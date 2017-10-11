Burlington man accused of break-ins at businesses faces new charges
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man in jail for a string of business break-ins that happened earlier this week is facing more charges, according to a news release from Burlington police.
Rashaun Willie Wilkerson, 36, of Burlington, was charged Wednesday with five counts of felony breaking into a building and one count of felony larceny, among several others charges.
Wilkerson is also accused of using a stolen pickup truck during the break-ins.
Wilkerson is in jail under a $75,000 bond.
36.095692 -79.437799