Breast Cancer Awareness

The experts at the Cone Health Cancer Center treat more cases of breast cancer than any other type. Mammograms are a crucial part of early breast cancer detection, but not all women can afford to have one regularly. To help those women in our community, Cone Health supports the Mammography Scholarship Fund, which provides free or reduced cost screening mammograms to women who otherwise might not be able to afford one. You may qualify if you:

Are age 40 or older

Don’t have insurance and aren’t eligible for Medicare or Medicaid

Have a household income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level

To apply, download and complete an application for the Mammography Scholarship Fund on conehealth.com.

If you’re experiencing significant symptoms, such as a lump or nipple discharge, contact the North Carolina Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) to learn about financial assistance for diagnostic services. This program is available for women 40-64 years old that are underinsured or uninsured, and below a certain income level. It provides free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and follow-up services to eligible women in our region. To register for an upcoming screening, call (336) 832-8000 or to make an appointment with the BCCCP call (336) 832-0628.

Cone Health will also be offering two free seminars to learn more about multigene hereditary breast cancer testing, one in Greensboro and one in Alamance. The class in Alamance will be held on Tuesday, October 17 at noon in the lower level of the Alamance Regional Medical Center educational center. The Greensboro class will be held on Tuesday, October 17 at 6 p.m. in the second-floor auditorium of the Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital. Karen Powell, Cone Health Genetics Counselor, will be teaching both classes.

If you’re diagnosed with breast cancer, you can depend on Cone Health for comprehensive, high-quality care. You’ll appreciate the support and guidance of our dedicated breast cancer nurse navigators, as well as coordinated, multidisciplinary care from a team of specialists.

