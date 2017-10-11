Baking some of the sweet flavors of the fall season
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — On this Recipe Wednesday, we are baking up some of the sweet flavors of the Fall Season. FOX8’s Shannon Smith visited Godino’s bakery in Summerfield for the delicious recipes.
Molasses Spice Cookies
- 3/4 cup margarine, melted
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup molasses
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 ½ teaspoons pumpkin spice
- Sugar for dipping cookies (preferably a coarse sugar)
- In a medium bowl, mix together the melted margarine, 1 cup of sugar, and egg until smooth
- Stir in the molasses
- Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger; blend into the molasses mixture
- Cover, and chill dough for 1 hour
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Roll dough into walnut sized balls, and roll them in the remaining white sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets
- Bake for 8 to 10 minutes
Cinnamon Icing Sugar Glaze
- Powdered Sugar: 2 cups
- Butter (soft): 2 tablespoons
- Milk: 4 tablespoons
- Cinnamon: ½ teaspoon
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl until icing is smooth and no sugar lumps
Pumpkin Ricotta Cheese Cookies
- Sugar: 2 cups
- Butter (unsalted): 4 oz or 1 stick
- Ricotta cheese: 8 oz container
- Pumpkin puree: 8 oz
- Pumpkin spice: 3 teaspoons
- Vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon
- Eggs: 3 large
- All-purpose flour: 2 ¼ cups
- Baking powder: 2 teaspoons
- Salt: ½ teaspoon
- Cream the first set of ingredients until butter is light and fluffy and scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally
- Add the next set of ingredients and mix until combined
- Add the last set of ingredients and mix until the cookie dough is smooth scraping down the sides occasionally
- Scoop and bake until the cookies are golden in color and firm to the touch approximately 20 min on 350 degrees
- Allow to cool and ice with cinnamon sugar glaze
Apple Pecan Spice Cake
- 1 box spice cake mix
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup oil
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 can chopped apple pie filling (21 oz)
- Combine all together, pour into a well-greased Bundt Pan and bake as directed on the box
Buttery Caramel Pecan Glaze
- 1 ½ cups whole peans
- ½ stick butter (2 oz)
- ¾ cup caramel
- Heat butter and pecans together then add caramel
- And bring to a boil
- Pour over top of Bundt Cake
Cranberry Orange Torte
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 eggs
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2 cups whole fresh cranberries
- ½ cup orange Rind (can be left out)
- ½ cup sliced almonds
- 1 Teaspoon almond extract
- 1 stick of melted butter
- Toss together to combine, pat out into 9” greased cake pan
- Heat oven 350 degrees
- Bake for 40 minutes
— For a gluten-free dessert – substitute flour with an all purpose gluten free flour
— Best served hot with a scoop of Godino’s vanilla Gelato
