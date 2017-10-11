× Baking some of the sweet flavors of the fall season

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — On this Recipe Wednesday, we are baking up some of the sweet flavors of the Fall Season. FOX8’s Shannon Smith visited Godino’s bakery in Summerfield for the delicious recipes.

Molasses Spice Cookies

3/4 cup margarine, melted

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/4 cup molasses

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 ½ teaspoons pumpkin spice

Sugar for dipping cookies (preferably a coarse sugar)

In a medium bowl, mix together the melted margarine, 1 cup of sugar, and egg until smooth Stir in the molasses Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger; blend into the molasses mixture Cover, and chill dough for 1 hour Preheat oven to 375 degrees Roll dough into walnut sized balls, and roll them in the remaining white sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets Bake for 8 to 10 minutes

Cinnamon Icing Sugar Glaze

Powdered Sugar: 2 cups

Butter (soft): 2 tablespoons

Milk: 4 tablespoons

Cinnamon: ½ teaspoon

Combine all ingredients in a bowl until icing is smooth and no sugar lumps

Pumpkin Ricotta Cheese Cookies

Sugar: 2 cups

Butter (unsalted): 4 oz or 1 stick

Ricotta cheese: 8 oz container

Pumpkin puree: 8 oz

Pumpkin spice: 3 teaspoons

Vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon

Eggs: 3 large

All-purpose flour: 2 ¼ cups

Baking powder: 2 teaspoons

Salt: ½ teaspoon

Cream the first set of ingredients until butter is light and fluffy and scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally Add the next set of ingredients and mix until combined Add the last set of ingredients and mix until the cookie dough is smooth scraping down the sides occasionally Scoop and bake until the cookies are golden in color and firm to the touch approximately 20 min on 350 degrees Allow to cool and ice with cinnamon sugar glaze

Apple Pecan Spice Cake

1 box spice cake mix

1 cup water

½ cup oil

3 eggs

1 cup chopped pecans

1 can chopped apple pie filling (21 oz)

Combine all together, pour into a well-greased Bundt Pan and bake as directed on the box

Buttery Caramel Pecan Glaze

1 ½ cups whole peans

½ stick butter (2 oz)

¾ cup caramel

Heat butter and pecans together then add caramel

And bring to a boil

Pour over top of Bundt Cake

Cranberry Orange Torte

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

¼ tsp salt

2 cups whole fresh cranberries

½ cup orange Rind (can be left out)

½ cup sliced almonds

1 Teaspoon almond extract

1 stick of melted butter

Toss together to combine, pat out into 9” greased cake pan Heat oven 350 degrees Bake for 40 minutes

— For a gluten-free dessert – substitute flour with an all purpose gluten free flour

— Best served hot with a scoop of Godino’s vanilla Gelato