Witnesses chase Winston-Salem man after he attempts car break-in, fires gun at them

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly attempting to break into a car, firing at witnesses, and then leading them on chase.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded the area of Adventure Landing putt-putt facility to investigate a discharging firearms call, according to a press release.

Two men told police they had observed Dionte Wallace attempting to break in to vehicles in the parking lot of Adventure Landing. The witnesses said they attempted to confront Wallace, who then produced a handgun, pointed it at them and discharged three rounds directly at them.

Wallace then fled the area in a vehicle. The two witnesses called 911 and began following Wallace’s vehicle in a separate vehicle.

Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on Wallace’s vehicle at the intersection of Old Vineyard Road and Old Vineyard Court, which is where is subsequently taken into custody without incident.

There were no injuries reported in this incident and officers were unable to determine if the fired-bullets struck any objects in the area.

Wallace was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill (two counts), possession of stolen firearm, and discharging firearms in city limits. He is in jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.