Two killed in overnight Davidson County crash identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The two people killed in a crash in Davidson County early Tuesday morning have been identified.

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. at Hickory Tree Road and Northwind Drive.

Troopers say a car was traveling west at a high rate of speed when it crossed over the center line, hit a driveway culvert, drove through a second yard and into a third yard.

The vehicle then hit a parked car in the driveway of the third yard, rolled over, hit a tree and the porch of a home.

The driver, 27-year-old Devin Martin, and passenger, 25-year-old Danielle LeLeux, were ejected from the car.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene and LeLeux died after being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Troopers say neither was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was also a factor.