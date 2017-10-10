× Two killed in overnight Davidson County crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed in a crash in Davidson County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on Hickory Tree Road.

Troopers say a car was traveling west at a high rate of speed when it crossed over the center line, hit a driveway culvert, drove through a second yard and into a third yard.

The vehicle then hit a parked car in the driveway of the third yard, rolled over, hit a tree and the porch of a home.

Two people, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the car.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died after being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor.

No charges will be filed and the victims’ names have not been released.