Texas man travels to Florida, brings candy to allegedly have sex with 9-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Texas man was arrested by undercover detectives after he traveled to Florida to have sex with who he thought was a 9-year-old girl, according to WFTV.

On Sept. 13, police say 64-year-old Mark Andrew Nichols responded to an online ad in which a detective posed as parents who wanted to “learn new things about raising little ones.”

Following the ad, Nichols texted the detective and said he was planning a trip to Orlando and wanted to have sex with the child.

Upon his arrival on Saturday, he was arrested by police officers. At that time, he had a bottle of lubricant, Sour Patch Kids candy and a bag of Skittles.

Nichols is charged with attempted sexual battery of a child younger than 12, attempted lewd or lascivious conduct, solicitation of a minor via computer, obscene communication and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He is behind bars in Florida on a $1,500 bond.

Mark Nichols traveled from TX to meet & have sex with a 9-yr-old girl. Instead, he was met by OPD. We'll never stop going after predators. pic.twitter.com/WJUr22lrkW — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 9, 2017