Roundabout aimed at helping with traffic issues near Davidson County Community College

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- It's been a constant struggle for Davidson County Community College for 54 years.

Traffic in either direction of Business 85 going to and from the college campus.

"There's a lot of traffic," Campus Foundation Executive Director Jenny Varner said. "People are waiting to turn on campus."

Varner pointed out the traffic is a huge headache in the mornings and hopes an elongated roundabout is the solution.

"It is our understanding that it will be the first of its kind in the state of North Carolina," Varner said.

She said this type of roundabout will cut down on the amount of traffic at both Business 85 entrances.

There will be three roundabouts in total which will all connect.

One will be on the current campus, the main one will be built underneath Business 85 and the last will be built at campus link; an expansion of the college across the interstate.

Varner explained this huge project comes down to one thing.

"We do want to do everything we can to improve safety," Varner said.