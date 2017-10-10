× Oreo offering $50K to guess their new mystery flavor

Do you love Oreos? What about money? If you answered yes to both questions, this might be the contest for you!

Oreo is offering an extra sweet prize to anyone who can figure out the new limited edition mystery flavor.

Those who guess correctly will be entered for the grand prize of $50,000. Five other $10,000 prizes are also available.

For a chance to win, submit your guess here.

Participants can submit their guess once per day through Nov. 30.