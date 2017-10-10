× NFL owners to consider rule change that would require players to stand for national anthem

NFL owners are considering a rule change that would make standing for the national anthem mandatory, according to CNBC.

The change will be discussed at a meeting of team owners next week.

In recent weeks, players have refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality. The protests started after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling to protest police mistreatment of African Americans.

Right now, NFL rules say players should stand, but they’re not required to do so.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to continue his recent grievance with the NFL’s handling of the national anthem.

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

On Sunday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he would bench any player who disrespects the flag.

“If there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play,” Jones said. “You understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period.”

Legendary NFL coach Mike Ditka joined the conversation Monday night, saying he sees “no oppression” and believes protesting the national anthem is not the right way to solve any issues.

“If you don’t respect our country, then you shouldn’t be in this country playing football. Go to another country and play football. If you had to go somewhere else and try to play the sport, you wouldn’t have a job… If you don’t respect this flag and this country, then you don’t know what this is all about.”