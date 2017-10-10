× NC man survived 9/11 and Las Vegas mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mike Dempsey sat at his dining-room table in his North Carolina home Monday night and shared his story of surviving both the 9/11 terror attacks and the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, WTVD reports.

“One thing you don’t envision is scenarios like a plane hitting the World Trade Center,” Dempsey said. “You don’t envision a shooter firing bullets onto a crowd.”

“I was under the point of impact when the second plane hit Tower 2,” Dempsey said. He described evacuating but then getting trampled by the crowd.

He survived.

On Oct. 1, 2017, he again found himself looking for safety in the midst of yet another national tragedy.

He was not attending the country music festival, but he was attending an engagement party for a friend in Las Vegas. He was in the pool area, outdoors, of the Mandalay Bay Resort. He was celebrating a friend and had no idea what was about to erupt from a window 32 floors up.

“I was literally under where the shooter was firing his rounds,” Dempsey described. “It’s your wildest imagination so it kind of invades your security.”

He ran for cover inside the hotel’s casino. Dempsey described it as complete chaos.

“Maybe God has a higher purpose for me,” Dempsey said.