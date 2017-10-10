× Man wanted in shooting at High Point park arrested

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting at a small neighborhood park in High Point in June has been arrested, according to a police report.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on June 21, police and EMS were called to a small park at the corner of Vernon Place and Evans Street. Several people were involved in a fight and multiple people discharged firearms, police say.

Roderick James, 32, was identified as the shooting victim. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

On Friday, police arrested Gregory Charles Baskins Jr. and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.