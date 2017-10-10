× Man killed after being hit by 2 different vehicles on I-40 in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man who died after being hit by two vehicles on Interstate 40 in Greensboro Friday night has been identified, according to a press release.

It incident happened around 10 p.m. when 64-year-old Marion Lee Brewer tried to cross I-40 westbound from the Jersey barrier at the Guilford College Road overpass.

He was hit by two vehicles and died at the scene from his injuries. Both drivers remained at the scene and are not facing charges.