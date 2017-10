× Man found dead after house fire in Wilkes County

HAYS, N.C. — A man was found dead as firefighters battled as house fire in Wilkes County Tuesday afternoon, according to Wilkes County emergency officials.

Crews were dispatched to a home on Camp Branch Drive at about 2 p.m.

Firefighters found an adult male deceased in the home.

The fire and death are being investigated by Wilkes County fire investigators.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

36.270753 -81.099213