Man allegedly sets himself on fire after Cowboys lose to Packers

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A drunken Florida man caught fire after he put on a Dallas Cowboys jersey he set ablaze as part of an agreement.

The man and his wife agreed to burn the losing team’s jersey after the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys’ game Sunday afternoon, according to Sebastian Daily.

Following his team’s loss, the man went outside to set the jersey on fire. At some point, he decided to put the burning jersey on.

“He was set on fire after losing a bet on the Cowboys game,” a witness said. “Skin was hanging off his arm and back.”

Family members quickly took off the jersey and rushed him to a local hospital with second- and third-degree burns to his right arm, back, and right hand.