× Man accused of calling in bomb threat to avoid paying bar tab

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania man is accused of calling in a fake bomb threat to avoid paying his restaurant bill.

Barry Clapperton faces multiple charges after police say he called in the threat to avoid paying his bill at Primanti Brothers in Pittsburgh, according to WPXI.

Witness Kenneth Gray said Clapperton initially tried to leave multiple times without paying.

“My friend Chris gets up and he chases him out the door and we go out that way, catch him and walk him back in,” Gray said.

Pittsburgh police were called to the scene and prepared to let him go when officers heard him call in a bomb threat to a nearby restaurant.

Clapperton ran out of the restaurant and officers used a stun gun to help subdue and arrest him.

Police say Clapperton admitted to calling in the false threat to create a distraction.

He is charged with threats to use weapons of mass destruction, public drunkenness, false identification to police, terroristic threats and escape.