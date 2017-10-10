× Kernersville restaurant robbed at gunpoint

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A restaurant in Kernersville was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening, according to a press release.

Just before 8 p.m., officers went to China Cafe located at 1501 Union Cross Road in reference to an armed robbery. Police say a man entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect was last seen leaving the restaurant with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.