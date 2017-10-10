× Hospital sued after stillborn baby discarded with dirty laundry

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The family of a stillborn baby is suing a Minnesota hospital after the remains were thrown out with dirty laundry, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.

Esmeralda Hernandez, the mother of the child, filed a lawsuit against Regions Hospital in Ramsey County District Court earlier this month.

The family is seeking damages “far in excess of $50,000” for their ongoing pain related to the incident, according to legal documents obtained by the newspaper.

Regions Hospital released a statement Monday, apologizing for the 2013 incident:

“We want to say again that we are truly sorry for our mistake. We immediately reached out to the family in 2013 to apologize and to try and help ease their loss. We have continued to work with their lawyer — always open to a reasonable resolution.”

Hernandez delivered her son stillborn on April 3, 2013. She kept him in her room overnight as she and her family mourned. The remains were supposed to be cremated.

Later that month, the remains were discovered when laundry from the room was sent to a cleaning service. It wasn’t until the media reported on it that Hernandez learned what happened.

The hospital has not yet filed an answer to the suit.