In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the California wildfires' impact on the wine industry, Youtube's decision to ban gun modification videos and more.
California wildfires could impact wine industry
-
Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on health care
-
Beware of Las Vegas scams
-
Publix to test curbside grocery pickup
-
Facebook’s ‘Safety Check’ feature is here to stay
-
Target introducing its own line of wines that will cost $5
-
-
Verizon’s possible data breach could impact millions
-
Anonymous woman picks up $400 dinner tab for crew who battled wildfire
-
Estimated cost of Hurricane Harvey
-
Analyst: Invest in tobacco stocks
-
Duke Energy to buy restore program
-
-
Royal Caribbean is being sued
-
Reports say some iPhone 8 batteries are swelling
-
Some people can cancel their NFL package subscriptions