× Burlington man receives $1 million bond, suspected of several break-ins in Alamance County

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man received a $1 million bond Monday, suspected of several break-ins.

On Sept. 29 at approximately 7 a.m., the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a breaking and entering to a business located at 1456 Greenwood Drive in Burlington. Upon further

Upon further investigation, a suspect was located and identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Chandler Beam.

Beam has also been connected to several other break-ins and thefts from businesses.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with five counts of breaking and entering into a business, five counts of felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of a controlled substance and injury to personal property.

The other crimes occurred at various locations in the county starting on Oct. 5.

Beam received a $1 million bond on Oct. 9. His first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Alamance County District Court.

If anyone has any information regarding this suspect and associated crimes please contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.