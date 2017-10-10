× Band director threatened suicide if teen revealed they had sex, court documents say

CYPRUS, Texas — A Texas high school band director is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and threatening to kill himself if she told anyone, according to court documents obtained by KTRK.

Police received a tip that Brian Drake had sex with a Cypress Creek High School student in 2015.

The tip included a voicemail allegedly of Drake threatening suicide if the female student reported it.

Charging documents allege Drake had sex with the student in a church parking lot, at her home and at his home while his wife was gone.

The school system released the following statement Monday:

“We were deeply concerned to learn about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a former student at Cypress Creek High School. Due to the seriousness of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed from the campus. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspect. We fully support the swift prosecution of anyone caught violating student safety.”