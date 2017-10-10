× 2 businesses robbed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two High Point businesses were robbed on Tuesday night, according to High Point police.

The first robbery was reported at 7:47 p.m. at the Domino’s at 2310 S. Main St.

A suspect came in the business and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Shortly after 8 p.m., another robbery was reported at the ABC store at 2806 W. English Road.

Again, a suspect came in the business and took an undisclosed amount of money.

There is no word from police on if the two robberies are connected.

No injuries were reported.