Woman ran to neighbor’s house for help before son stabbed her to death, witnesses say

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A Colorado woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her son just moments after she ran to a neighbor's house for help, according to KDVR.

Witnesses say 23-year-old Adrian Luis Ramirez first stabbed his sister at their mother's home in Westminster on Saturday. During the fight, Ramirez allegedly followed his mom to the neighbor's home before bashing her head against the door and stabbing her to death.

The woman died from her injuries and Ramirez's sister is at a local hospital in critical condition. The victims' names have not been released.

Ramirez is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and child abuse.

Police would not comment on a possible motive.