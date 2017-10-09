× Winston-Salem woman dies after hitting tree in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman was killed Saturday afternoon when her car hit a tree in Davie County.

Chanda Tonisa Sifford, 28, was driving east on Interstate 40 near mile marker 165 when her the tread on her back tires were low and caused her to cross the center line, Troopers say. She ran off the road to the left, hit an embankment and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sifford’s passengers, Shirlanda Glaspy, 33, and Donna Glaspy, 54, were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.