Wilkes County man shot, injured during burglary

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot in Wilkes County during a burglary Monday afternoon, according to Wilkes County Chief Deputy David Carson.

The shooting was reported at 1:12 p.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Greenhorn Road.

Deputies found Daniel Keith Walters Sr., 52, of the home, lying in the doorway of his bedroom suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Walters was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Carson said the sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and the suspect is known to the victim.

